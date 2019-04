Walmart offers the SaluSpa Realtree MAX-5 AirJet 4-Person Portable Inflatable Hot Tub forwith. That's the best deal we could find today by $53 and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $36 less in December. It measures 71" x 71" x 26", heats up to 104°F, and features a water filtration system and insulated floors.