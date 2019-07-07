New
Macy's · 56 mins ago
Salton Space Saving Long Slot 2-Slice Toaster
$30 $42
Macy's offers the Salton Space Saving Long Slot 2-Slice Toaster for $32.99. Coupon code "FOURTH" drops that to $29.69. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
  • stainless steel construction
  • 1.7" extra-wide slot
  • electronic sensor & variable browning control
  • removable crumb tray
  • Model: ET1816
  • Code "FOURTH"
  • Expires 7/7/2019
