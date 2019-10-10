New
Walmart · 53 mins ago
Salton Food Dehydrator
$36 $60
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon offers the same price.
Features
  • available in White
  • adjustable temperature control
  • Includes 5 collapsible trays, 1 fruit roll-up tray, 1 herb tray, & vented lid
  • Model: DH1454
