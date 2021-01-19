sponsored
New
SaleDress · 28 mins ago
Up to 70% off + extra 10% off
free shipping w/ $29
Saledress takes up to 70% off over 3,000 women's apparel items. Plus, take an extra 10% off via coupon code "DEALNEWS", dropping starting prices to $7. Shipping starts at $5 or get free shipping with orders of $29 or more. Shop Now at SaleDress
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Lovesfay Women's Rockabilly Dress
$8 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "V8G7Y4YD" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in White and Blue.
- Sold by Lovesfay via Amazon.
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Floral Fit-and-Flare Dress
$30 $125
free shipping
That's a savings of $95 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- In Cream/Light Blue.
Venus · 6 days ago
Venus Women's Embellished Mesh Long Dress
$30 $89
free shipping w/ $75
tIt's $59 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Venus
Tips
- In Silver Lining.
- Shipping adds $8 or is free on orders of $75 or more via coupon code "FS75".
- It's a final sale style that cannot be returned or exchanged.
Macy's · 3 wks ago
DKNY Women's V-Neck Camisole Dress
$29 $115
free shipping
It's $96 under what you'd pay at Dillard's. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- It's available in several colors (Brightblue pictured).
Features
- adjustable straps
- machine-washable
Sign In or Register