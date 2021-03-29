New
Lulus · 1 hr ago
Sale Dresses at Lulus
from $9
free shipping w/ $50

Save on minis, midis, maxis, sweater dresses, slip dresses, and more. Apply coupon code "BRIGHT40" to get this deal. Shop Now at Lulus

Tips
  • Pictured is the Anywhere You Go Sleeveless Midi Dress in Plum Purple for $11 after coupon ($54 off list).
  • Styles marked "Final Sale" cannot be returned or exchanged.
  • Shipping adds $5 or is free for orders over $50.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BRIGHT40"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Dresses Lulus Lulus
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register