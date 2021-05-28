Saks Off 5th Memorial Day Clearance Sale: up to 90% off + extra 40% off

Apply coupon code "THECUT" to save an extra 40% off nearly 200 already discounted items. Shop Now at Saks Off 5th
- Shipping adds $9.99.
- Pictured is the Oliver Gal 36" x 36" Spoil Me Please Classic Canvas Art from $121.78 ($517 off).
Save on over 17,000 items in all categories. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Many orders over $45 ship free. (Many under $45 also ship free, as marked.) For oversized items, shipping charges may apply no matter the price, so opt for in-store pickup where available.
All sorts are on offer here: a projector, food storage containers, glasses, swimming pool, canopy, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save up to $150 on iPads, up to $300 off the Surface Pro X, up to $400 off Samsung phones, up to 40% off gaming accessories, and a huge range of other discounts. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $3.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Certain items will incur bulk surcharges though.)
Shop over 17,000 indoor and outdoor items including appliances, patio furniture, lawn & garden items, grills, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Shop discounted suits, jackets, and pants. Shop Now at Saks Off 5th
- Coupon code "SHIP99" yields free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Otherwise, shipping adds $9.99.
- Pictured is the TailorByrd Men's Chevron Regular-Fit Jacket for $99.99 ($225 off).
That's $118 off and a low price for a Cole Haan leather crossbody. Buy Now at Saks Off 5th
- Available in Tawny Port.
- Shipping adds $9.99, although coupon code "SHIP99" yields free shipping with orders of $99 or more.
- snap-flap closure
- leather construction w/ nylon lining
- 20.5" to 24" adjustable strap
Sign In or Register