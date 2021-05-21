SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 3D Printer for $155
Sain Smart · 45 mins ago
SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 3D Printer
$155 $169
free shipping

This price ties our mention from April as an all time low and a savings of $145 off the list price when you apply code "MDE3". Buy Now at Sain Smart

Features
  • 0.4mm nozzle
  • 180 mm/s nozzle speed
  • 8.7" x 8.7" x 9.8" build area
  • 1.75mm PLA, TPU, ABS, PETG compatible filaments
  • heated build plate
  • USB and SD card slot
  • Code "MDE3"
  • Expires 8/31/2021
    Published 45 min ago
