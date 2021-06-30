SafeRacks 4x8-Foot Overhead Garage Storage Racks Combo Kit for $240 for members
Costco · 1 hr ago
SafeRacks 4x8-Foot Overhead Garage Storage Racks Combo Kit
$240 for members $400
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Costco

  • Available in several dropdown options, and in Grey or White.
  • Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
  • includes two 4-foot x 8-foot racks
  • powder coated finish
  • holds up to 600-lbs.
  • Expires 7/25/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
