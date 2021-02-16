New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
$47 $55
free shipping
That's $8 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
Amazon · 1 day ago
Rugs at Amazon
up to 83% off
free shipping w/ Prime
There are hundreds of sizes, shapes, and styles to save on from popular rug brands like Mohawk, Safavieh, NuLoom, Nourison and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- pictured is the Unique Loom Moroccan Geometric 4x6-Foot Area Rug for $25.08 (low by at least $22)
Overstock.com · 6 days ago
Rugs at Overstock.com
Up to 70% off + extra 25% off
free shipping
Shop and save on rugs of all shapes, sizes, and colors. Shop Now at Overstock.com
Tips
- Prices as marked.
- Pictured is the Safavieh Madison Sabire Boho Medallion Distressed Rug from $20.99.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Ottomanson Rixos Medallion 5x7-Foot Area Rug
$43 $52
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available at this price in Turquoise Floral.
Wayfair · 1 mo ago
5x8-Foot Area Rugs at Wayfair
from $41
free shipping
Save on a selection of over 15,000 area rugs in a range of colors, sizes, and styles. Shop Now at Wayfair
Tips
- Pictured is the Canora Grey Ivanka Oriental Area Rug in Navy for $56.99 ($42 off).
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Milescraft Handheld Drill Guide
$8 $14
pickup at Lowe's
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Choose store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
- six sizes from 1/8" to 1/2"
- Model: 13120103
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
Satori Desert Quartz Ledgestone 6" x 12" Natural Stone Quartz Wall Tile
$3 $5
pickup
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
Features
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Leisure Made Patio Furniture at Lowe's
40% off
Save on a variety of patio furniture sets, tables, chairs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Pictured is the Leisure Made Draper 4-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set with Cushions for $779.40 (low by $218).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Impact Wrench
$109 $139
free shipping
That's $30 under list, and the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Battery and charger are not included.
Features
- 3 LED lights w/ 20 second delay after trigger release
- anti-slip comfort grip
- Model: DCF880B
