Walmart discounts the Safavieh Evoke Trena Traditional Area Rug in several sizes, with prices starting from $19.43. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Safavieh 5'1" x 7'6" Dallas Shag Collection Area Rug in Ivory/Dark Grey for $59.96 with free shipping. That's tied with our July mention and the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 73% off a selection of rugs. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Home Dynamix Royalty Clover Rug from $6.29 as listed below. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's the lowest we could find by at least $3 and up to $64.
Update: Prices now start from $14.82. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Home Dynamix Splash Odette 5'2" x 7'2" Area Rug in Abstract Gray/Blue for $53.14. Clip the 5% off coupon on the page to cut it to $50.48. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Amazon offers the nuLOOM Contemporary Misty Shades 5x8-Foot Area Rug in Gray for $68.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, outside of the seller below. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
