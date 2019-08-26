Walmart · 59 mins ago
Safavieh Evoke Trena Traditional Area Rug
from $19
Walmart discounts the Safavieh Evoke Trena Traditional Area Rug in several sizes, with prices starting from $19.43. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. Shop Now

  • Amazon and Home Depot match prices on select options.
  • 4x6-Foot in Blue/Ivory for $50.99 ($11 low)
  • 2x15-Foot in Blue/Ivory for $73.49 ($5 low)
  • 8x10-Foot in Silver/Ivory for $169.88 (pictured, $64 low)
