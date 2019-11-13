Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $24 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Belk
Save on over 700 men's dress shirts. Shop Now at Macy's
That's $80 off and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's dress shirt in general.) Buy Now at Jos. A. Bank
That's a savings of $37 off list price. Buy Now at JCPenney
That's $92 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Jos. A. Bank
Save on most sale and regular-price items. Shop Now at Belk
Belk has officially released its 2019 Black Friday ad. The sale starts online or in-store at 4 pm on Thanksgiving. Stores will close at 1 am on Friday and re-open at 6 am. Over 1,000 doorbusters will be available with notable deals on clothing, including sweaters, boots, and denim. Shop Now at Belk
