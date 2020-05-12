Open Offer in New Tab
Belk
Saddlebred Men's Long-Sleeve Poplin Plaid Dress Shirt
$7 $45
free shipping w/ beauty item

That's $38 off list, and a very low price for a men's dress shirt from a major retailer. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Blue/White pictured).
  • Pad your order with a beauty item to get free shipping, otherwise an $8.95 fee applies.
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
