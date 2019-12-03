Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Sabrent 1TB Rocket M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
$124 w/ $25 in Rakuten points $350
free shipping

Altatac via Amazon offers the Sabrent 1TB Rocket M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe High Performance SSD for $124 with free shipping when you add it to cart and use the coupon displayed on the page. Also, you'll get $25 in Rakuten points, cutting the net price to about $99. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • It's also available in 2TB for $199.99 via the same discount process.
  • You'll bag about $25 in Rakuten points, cutting the net price to $99.
Features
  • speeds of up to 3,400 MB/s (read) and 3,000 MB/s (write)
  • Model: Sabrent-SB-ROCKET-1TB
  • Expires 12/3/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
