Newegg · 22 mins ago
Sabrent 1TB Rocket M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
$100 $140
free shipping

That's $35 under our May mention and a low by $14, although most stores charge $120 or more. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • Coupon code "93XPD68" bags this price
  • sold by Sabrent via Newegg
Features
  • Sabrent 1TB Rocket M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Up to 3,000 MB/s write speed
  • M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 x 4 form factor
  • Code "93XPD68"
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
