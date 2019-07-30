New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Sabre Red Pocket Unit Pepper Spray
$7 $9
free shipping

Stealth Rabbit via Rakuten offers the Sabre Red Pocket Unit Pepper Spray for $8.32. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts it to $6.66. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now

Features
  • contains approximately 35 bursts
  • sprays up to 10 feet
  • Code "BAGS20"
  • Expires 7/30/2019
