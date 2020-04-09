Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Sabbat X12 Ultra TWS Earbuds
$41 $49
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at eBay

  • It is available in Snow at this price. (Other colors are $41.95.)
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • ergonomic design
  • IPX5 waterproof
  • built-in mic
