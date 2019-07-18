New
Macy's · 39 mins ago
S'Well S'ip 23-oz. Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$10 $25
pickup at Macy's

Macy's offers the S'Well S'ip 23-oz. Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Jelly Bean Green for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from yesterday for an even smaller model and the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same price, however it is currently out of stock with no expected in-stock date.
Features
  • BPA-free
  • 18/8 stainless steel construction
  • keeps beverages cold for 24 hours or hot for 12
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Private Label Brands
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register