Starz · 38 mins ago
$5/month for 6 months
Get 6 months of STARZ for only $5 per month. Shop Now at Starz
Features
- Stream on up to 4 screens at the same time or download directly to your device to watch anywhere.
- After the 3 months, service automatically rolls to month-to-month at the then current price unless cancelled.
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 10 mos ago
Food Network Kitchen 1-Year Subscription
free
via Fire TV or Fire tablet
Since the usual subscription charge is $6.99 a month, that's a savings of $84 over a year. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- It requires that you use a Fire TV or Fire Tablet.
Features
- Full episodes
- Step by step tutorials
CBS All Access · 21 hrs ago
CBS All Access Annual Plan
50% off 1st year + 1-week free trial
For new or returning subscribers, get 50% off your first year of the CBS All Access Annual Plan with coupon code "PARAMOUNTPLUS". That' drops the yearly starting price to $30 for a savings of at least $30. Plus, new subscribers can stack a 1-week free trail with this deal. Shop Now at CBS All Access
Tips
- You must select the annual plan during the signup process. To sign up for an annual plan, select the "Save over 15% OFF the monthly price with an annual plan!" option during step 1 of the registration process. Then apply the coupon at checkout.
- If you have an active subscription, you won't be able to use this coupon. You may be able to cancel your current plan and rejoin using the coupon the day after your previously paid monthly subscription ends.
- After the promotional period, your annual subscription will renew at $59.99 per year unless you cancel.
- On March 4, CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+.
Features
- Stream your favorite TV shows & more from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, & the Smithsonian Channel.
- Watch CBS All Access originals like The Stand, Coyote, Star Trek Discovery, & Star Trek Picard.
- Stream Super Bowl LV on February 7.
Vudu · 2 days ago
Vudu Mix & Match Sale
3 for $9
digital access
Add 3 movies to your cart from a selection of over 40 to get this discount. Buy Now at Vudu
Tips
- Pictured is The Expendables for $3 after savings.
Amazon · 17 hrs ago
Whiplash in HD
99 cents
You'd pay $6 more at other streaming platforms. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Triple Oscar winner
- 1 hour 46 minutes run time
Starz · 1 wk ago
Starz App 6-Month Subscription
$5 per month
Get access to hit Original Series and thousands of movies. Buy Now at Starz
Features
- streaming on up to four screens at the same time
- direct downloads to your device
