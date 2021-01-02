Get 6 months of STARZ for only $5 per month Shop Now at Starz
- Stream on up to 4 screens at the same time or download directly to your device to watch anywhere.
- After the 3 months, service automatically rolls to month-to-month at the then current price unless cancelled.
-
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Enjoy 9 of Netflix's most popular shows and movies for absolutely free. Shop Now at Netflix
- choose from Stranger Things, Murder Mystery, Elite, Boss Baby: Back in Business, Bird Box, When They See Us, Love is Blind, The Two Popes, Our Planet, and Grace and Frankie
For students only, get all three services for one very low monthly price. The non-student plan for Spotify Premium alone is usually $10/month. Shop Now at Spotify
- Available only to students at an accredited higher education institution.
- The free month is only available to higher education students who haven't already tried Premium.
- Spotify Premium (music ad-free, play anywhere - even offline, & on-demand playback)
- Hulu (ad-supported)
- Showtime streaming service
Subsequent to the HBO announcement that ALL of Warner Bros.' theatrical movies will get simultaneous releases on HBO Max this coming year, hurry up and sign up to this offer which also enables you to save $20. Shop Now
- This offer is non-refundable.
- It is for new and returning HBO Max subscribers.
- To cancel or prevent the automatic renewal of your subscription, you must adjust your auto-renew settings, which are found in the billing information section of your HBO Max account profile.
- If you cancel your subscription, you will continue to have access to HBO Max for the remainder of time you have already paid for.
- Major films such as Wonder Woman 1984 will be released next year on this platform
- The Suicide Squad, Dune, the Sopranos prequel, The Matrix 4, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and more will be screened
With a free year of HBO Max, that's a savings of $180 when you opt for the Choice or Xtra Package. Plus you'll get a $200 Visa reward card. Buy Now at AT&T TV
- The TV price is higher in the second year.
- Be sure to cancel HBO before it renews at full price at the end of the one year period.
- 1 year of HBO Max
- $200 AT&T Visa Reward Card
- 90+ channels
Get access to hit Original Series and thousands of movies. Buy Now at Starz
- streaming on up to four screens at the same time
- direct downloads to your device
Sign In or Register