Starz · 1 hr ago
STARZ 3-Month Subscription
$5 per month

As far as we can tell, that's a $12 savings. (STARZ isn't forthcoming with their regular monthly cost, but we did some digging, and apparently it's $8.99/month.) Shop Now at Starz

  • Offer available to new STARZ App subscribers and to previous STARZ App subscribers who re-subscribe via starz.com.
  • After completion of 3 month offer, service automatically rolls to month-to-month at the then current price unless cancelled.
  • access to your favorite shows, thousands of movies, and exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content
  • Expires 6/30/2021
