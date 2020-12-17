Save on internal and external hard drives. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 500GB 860 EVO SATA 2.5" SSD for $54.99 (low by $4).
Published 23 min ago
Save at least $30 on a range of portable data storage solutions. Buy Now at Samsung
- Select 1TB and 2TB drives will receive a free Smasung EVO Plus 128GB microSD card with purchase.
- Pictured is the Samsung 1TB T7 Touch Portable USB-3.2 SSD for $169.99. ($60 off)
That's $37 under list and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 625Mbps
- compatible with PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac
- Model: WDBA3A0040BBK-WESN
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- reads up to 1,050 MB/s and writes up to 1,000 MB/s
- Model: MU-PC500T
That's the best price we could find by $55. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1,050MB/s read speeds
- up to 1,000MB/s write speeds
- up to 2 meter drop protection
- IP55 water and dust resistant
- Model: SDSSDE61-500G-G25
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Save on a selection of almost two dozen washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with Steam (WF45R6100AC) in Champagne for $679 ($320 off).
Beef up your home theater and go wireless with these systems. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Wireless Rear Speaker Kit for $69.99 ($60 off).
That's a savings of up to $610 off list and within $15 of the best starting price we've seen for this model. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value (up to $610).
- You'll get 2 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
