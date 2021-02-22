New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
SSDs at Newegg
Extra 10% off
free shipping

Save on internal and external SSDs from Samsung, Seagate, WD, and more with coupon code "AFFSSD22". Shop Now at Newegg

Tips
  • Pictured is the Samsung 870 EVO 2.5" 250GB SATA III Internal SSD for $35.99 after coupon (low by $11).
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "AFFSSD22"
  • Expires 2/24/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Internal Hard Drives Newegg
SATA SSD Laptop 250GB Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register