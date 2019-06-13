New
That Daily Deal · 57 mins ago
$18 $75
$5 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the SPRI 50-lb. Capacity Weight Sand Bag for $18.49 plus $4.99 for shipping. That's $57 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 13. Buy Now
Features
- customize weight by adding or removing filler bags (sand not included)
Details
Expires 6/13/2019
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Yaheetech 44"-70" Adjustable Squat Rack
$49 $70
free shipping
Yaheetech via Amazon offers the Yaheetech 44"-70" Adjustable Squat Rack for $69.99. Coupon code "KLRTXA2Z" drops the price to $48.99. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Note: Shipping is fulfilled by Yaheetech and may take up to 2 weeks to arrive.
Features
- carbon steel construction
- 480-lb. maximum load
- portable
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Xmifer Weight Lifting Belt
$6 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Moyun Online via Amazon offers its Xmifer Weight Lifting Belt for $19.99. Coupon code "UZGHKE9H" drops the price to $6. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Doeplex Muscle Roller Massage Stick
$7 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Ikonfitness via Amazon offers its Doeplex Muscle Roller Massage Stick for $12.99. Coupon code "N5J68XN7" drops the price to $7.14. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 17.5"
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Croztek Vibrating Foam Roller
$47 $86
free shipping
Zhongsheng via Amazon offers the Croztek Vibrating Foam Roller for $85.98. Coupon code "HGKW3P3U" drops that to $47.29. With free shipping, that's $39 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 5 speeds of intensity
- 6” diameter & 14” long
- rechargable
Walmart · 6 days ago
Pair of CAP Barbell Coated Hex Dumbbells
from $9
free shipping w/ $35
Save on a wide variety of weight options
Walmart discounts select pairs of CAP Barbell Rubber-Coated Hex Dumbbells in a variety of weight options, with prices starting at $8.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. A couple of best bets, both via pickup:
- 30-lb. Dumbbells (2 x 15-lb.) for $26.99 (low by $16)
- 40-lb. Dumbbells (2 x 20-lb.) for $34.99 (low by $32)
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Gold's Gym XRS 50 Home Gym
$209
pickup at Walmart
It's the lowest price we could find by $81
Walmart offers the Gold's Gym XRS 50 Home Gym for $239. Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $208.72. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $81. Features include:
- 112-lb. vinyl weight stack
- 4-roll leg developer
- high and low pulley system
- chest press/fly station
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 5 hrs ago
SPRI Sand Bag Cross Training 50-lb. Weight Bag
$18 $75
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the SPRI Sand Bag Cross Training 50-lb. Weight Bag in Black/ Orange for $18.49 with free shipping. That is $57 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- over-sized zipper
- thick straps
- horizontal, vertical and end handles
- customize bag's weight by adding or removing filler bags
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Gold's Gym Cast Iron 40-lb. Dumbbell Set
$30 $78
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Gold's Gym Cast Iron 40-lb. Dumbbell Set for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $48 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- two 3-lb. handles
- four 2.5-lb. plates
- four 6-lb. plates
- Model: RSWB-GG040T-2
That Daily Deal · 10 hrs ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light
$10 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $10.49 with free shipping. That's $25 off list and tied with our expired mention from four days ago as the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- 3 light settings
New
That Daily Deal · 3 hrs ago
Adjustable Folding Table
$20 $45
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Adjustable Folding Table for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable to 6 different heights and 3 different angles
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Harry Potter Hogwarts House Mugs 4-Pack
$20
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $18
That Daily Deal offers the Harry Potter Hogwarts House Crest Mugs 4-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, about $5 per mug, and $18 under the lowest price we could find for four such mugs elsewhere. They're microwave and dishwasher safe. Deal ends May 31.
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 2 days ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
