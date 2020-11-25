sponsored
Positive Grid · 20 mins ago
up to 30% off
At Positive Grid, take advantage of the biggest sale of the year. Take up to 30% off SPARK for Black Friday. It's the #1 best selling practice amp of 2020. It allows you to play and practice with millions of songs and access over 10,000 tones powered by their award-winning BIAS tone engine. Shop Now at Positive Grid
- Deal ends November 29.
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 day ago
Grageta 2"x12"x12" Acoustic Foam Sound Proof Padding
from $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply code "K65OL3F7" for a savings of 50%. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Grageta via Amazon.
- Available in 12-Pack or 24-Pack in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- flame-retardant material
- moisture-proof
Adorama · 3 wks ago
Fender Limited Edition Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar
$539 $800
free shipping
That's an exclusive color and $125 less than you'd pay for any other Player Strat elsewhere.
Update: The price has dropped to $539. Buy Now at Adorama
Tips
- Available in Lake Placid Blue.
Features
- maple fretboard
- Player Series pickups
- 2-point tremolo bridge
- bridge pickup tone control
- Model: 0144570502
Musician's Friend · 2 wks ago
FSR Bullet Telecaster
$140 $180
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
Tips
- in Butterscotch Blonde
Features
- 21 medium jumbo frets
- maple fretboard
- 6 vintage style saddles
- C-shaped maple neck
Adorama · 1 wk ago
Korg B2 88-Key Digital Piano
$359 $500
free shipping
That's $141 less than you'd pay at Guitar Center. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- 88-key natural weighted hammer action keyboard
- 3 types of touch control
- 120 voices
- reverb & chorus effects
- metronome
- pedal, headphone/line out jack, USB Type B
- Model: B2BK
