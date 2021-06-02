SPANX Women's Tight End Shaping Tights for $7
New
Nordstrom Rack · 25 mins ago
SPANX Women's Tight End Shaping Tights
$7.49 $22
pickup

You'd pay $28 elsewhere. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Available in Bittersweet in size D only
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Intimates Nordstrom Rack SPANX
Women's Staff Pick Under $10
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register