Solo NY Convertible Briefcase Backpack for $29

That's a savings of $26 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping/
- 2 front access pockets
- removable/adjustable shoulder strap
- internal iPad/tablet pocket
- 15.6" laptop compartment
That's an exceptionally priced option for going back to school! Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- fits a 14" laptop/tablet
- mesh compartment
You'd usually pay around $40 for this style and size of backpack. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Soletgo via eBay.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Spacious main compartment and smaller zip pockets
- D-rings on shoulder straps
- Chest and waist straps
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sierra
- Shipping adds $5.95. Apply code "SHIP89" to get free shipping on orders of $89 or more.
- bottom-loading compartment holds a ball
- felt-lined storage pockets
- Storm technology repels water
- HeatGear padded back panel
- side mech water bottle holders
- spacious main compartment
Save an extra 10% on already discounted backpacks, duffle bags, carry sacks, and more, by applying coupon code "SHOE10". Shop Now at Shoebacca
- Pictured is the PUMA Formation Backpack for $22.45 ($18 off list).
That's a savings of $96 off list. Plus, apply code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping. Buy Now at MorningSave
You'd pay $2 more for a 3-pack of similar items elsewhere – you get five here. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" gets free shipping.
- In several color combinations.
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- It's compatible with the Apple Watch Series 2/3/4/5 38/4240/44 mm
Sign In or Register