$25 $68
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the SOG BladeLight Fixed Blade Knife with Sheath for $24.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- 6 LEDs for 25 lumens of light
- 2 AA batteries (included; 1 required for use)
Details
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool
$25
free shipping
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Kizer Begleiter Folding Pocket Knife
$35 $59
free shipping
Mojave Outdoor Inc. via Amazon offers the Kizer Begleiter Folding Pocket Knife for $59. Coupon code "ATRIZ5YW" cuts the price to $35.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3.5" VG10 blade with drop point shape and gray titanium coating
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Old Timer Barlow Folding Pocket Knife
$8
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Old Timer Barlow Folding Pocket Knife for $8.12 with free shipping for Prime members. That is the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Tips
- It won't ship until July 4 but can be ordered now at this price
Features
- stainless steel clip point blade and pen blade with nail pulls
- sawcut handles with nickel silver bolsters
- 3.9" x 4.7" x 2.8"
- Model: 280OT
eBay · 1 wk ago
Gone Fishing 12.25" Fillet Knife with Sheath
$8 $12
free shipping
5 Star Deal via eBay offers the Gone Fishing 12.25" Fillet Knife with Sheath for $7.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- 7.4" blade
- 5.9" wood handle
- sheath with belt loop
- Model: 25-YD601
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints
$4 $7
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Tips
- order three or more to drop the price to $3.99 each
Features
- the tin measures 3.8" x 2.4" x .8"
13 Deals · 2 days ago
Himalayan Pink Salt Plug-In Night Light
$9
free shipping
13 Deals offers this Himalayan Pink Salt Plug-In Night Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Features
- 360° rotatable plug
- metal basket frame
- Model: 1808
