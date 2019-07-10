New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 26 mins ago
SOG BladeLight Fixed Blade Knife w/ Sheath
$25 $68
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the SOG BladeLight Fixed Blade Knife with Sheath for $24.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
  • 6 LEDs for 25 lumens of light
  • 2 AA batteries (included; 1 required for use)
↑ less
Buy from 13 Deals
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Knives & Multitools 13 Deals SOG Specialty Knives & Tools
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register