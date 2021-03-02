New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
SLNY Women's Metallic Beaded Waist Maxi Dress
$57 $129
free shipping w/ $89

It's $72 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
  • Available in Navy Multi.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/5/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Dresses Nordstrom Rack
Women's Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register