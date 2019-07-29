New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
SL Fashions Women's Floral & Metallic Maxi Dress
$42 $119
free shipping

Today only, Macy's offers the SL Fashions Women's Floral & Metallic Maxi Dress in Sky Blue for $49.99. Coupon code "BIG" cuts that to $42.49. With free shipping, that's $77 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • available in sizes from 4 to 16
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BIG"
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Dresses Macy's SL Fashions
Women's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register