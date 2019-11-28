Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 30 mins ago
SKLZ Self-Guided Exercise Fitness Kit
$13 $68
pickup at Walmart

That's the best deal we could find by $10 and the lowest price we've seen on this set. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • 25.6" trainer stability ball with laser-printed exercises and pump
  • 24" x 72" trainer mat with 21 laser-printed exercises
  • light and medium latex fitness cables with handles
  • Model: PM-CSTSLF-080-01
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Exercise Equipment Walmart SKLZ
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register