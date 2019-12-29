Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Swing Trainer Warm-Up Stick
$29 $60
pickup at Walmart

It's $25 under what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Amazon offers it for the same price.
Features
  • features a 2.5-lb. weighted head
  • Model: 0467
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
