SHEIN Labor Day Sale: from $1.99
New
SHEIN · 1 hr ago
SHEIN Labor Day Sale
from $1.99

Save on a selection of clothing and accessories. Plus, get savings of up to 20% with code "LABOR2021". Shop Now at SHEIN

Tips
  • Posted by Stefanie.
  • Why does she love this deal? "My youngest daughter loves shopping on this website, so I love when they have coupon codes that help me save money."
  • Coupon code "LABOR2021" yields 10% off $29, 15% off $69, or 20% off $99 or more.
  • Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the 99-cent fee.
  • Pictured is the SHEIN Women's Fuzzy Knit Crisscross Cropped Sweater for $16.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LABOR2021"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Clothing & Accessories SHEIN SHEIN
Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register