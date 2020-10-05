New
Nintendo · 12 mins ago
SEGA 60th Anniversary Sale at Nintendo
Up to 60% off

Save on new and classic games playable on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS from $2.99. Shop Now at Nintendo

Tips
  • Scroll down to see the included games.
Features
  • Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog, SEGA Ages Shinobi, The Legend of Legacy, and more
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/5/2020
Nintendo Switch
