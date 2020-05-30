eBay · 40 mins ago
SD to CF Type I Card Adapter
$12 $22
free shipping

That's a savings of $10. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by me-1652 via eBay.
Features
  • compatible with cards up to 2TB
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/30/2020
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Flash Memory Cards eBay
SD (Including Micro,Mini) Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register