Rakuten · 1 hr ago
S2 HR Bluetooth Fitness Tracker
$16 $20
$6 shipping
Gadgetdeal24 via Rakuten offers the S2 HR Bluetooth Fitness Tracker in White for $19.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $15.99. With $6.19 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
  • you must be logged in to your account to use the code
Features
  • 1" 128x64 OLED display
  • heart rate monitoring
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • IP67 waterproof
  • call & SMS notifications
  • tracks steps, distance, calories
