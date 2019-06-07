New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$16 $20
$6 shipping
Gadgetdeal24 via Rakuten offers the S2 HR Bluetooth Fitness Tracker in White for $19.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $15.99. With $6.19 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be logged in to your account to use the code
Features
- 1" 128x64 OLED display
- heart rate monitoring
- Bluetooth 4.0
- IP67 waterproof
- call & SMS notifications
- tracks steps, distance, calories
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Dobest Men's Sports Bluetooth Watch
$27 $68
free shipping
DXDG via Amazon offers its Dobest Men's Sports Bluetooth Watch for $68. Coupon code "3O4RYJ9X" drops the price to $27.20. With free shipping, that's $41 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- water resistant up to 30 meters
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Leelbox V18 Fitness Tracker
$34 $96
free shipping
Leelbox via Rakuten offers its Leelbox V18 Fitness Tracker in several colors (Black pictured) for $42.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $34.39. With free shipping, that's $61 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 24-hour blood pressure monitoring
- call and SMS alerts
- 0.96" IPS color screen
- monitors steps, calories, miles, and sleep
New
Rakuten · 46 mins ago
Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music GPS Fitness Smartwatch
$160 $200
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Granite Blue/Rose Gold for $199.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $159.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40 and the second cheapest Garmin Vivoactive 3 we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- heart rate monitor
- sunlight-readable 1.2" 240x240 color touchscreen
- contactless payment via Garmin Pay
- activity tracking
- smart notification
- Bluetooth
- up to seven days battery life
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Fitbit Versa Smartwatch
$160 $200
free shipping
CE Overstock via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch in Gray/Silver or Peach/Rose Gold for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $151.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $28.
Update: The price has increased to $199.99 before coupon, $159.99 after. Buy Now
Features
- over 15 exercise modes & sleep monitor
- tracking of heart rate, steps, distance, calories, & more
- storage and playback for over 300 songs
- water resistance to 164 feet
- over 4 days of battery life
- small and large wrist bands
Sam's Club · 1 mo ago
Fitbit Alta HR Fitness Tracker w/ Extra Bands
from $50
$5 shipping
Best price we've seen & a low by $23
Sam's Club offers its members the Fitbit Alta HR Fitness Tracker with Two Extra Bands in size Large for $49.88 plus around $5 for shipping. (Non-members pay an additional $5.) That's $24 under our mention from three days ago of the tracker alone and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now for the tracker alone by $23.) It tracks your daily activity, heart rate, and sleep patterns and features an OLED display showing caller ID and fitness stats.
Note: For members only, it's also available in size Small at this price.
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses
$46 $188
free shipping
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses in Black for $57.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $46.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most charge $90 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 6 days ago
ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes
$44 $150
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes for $54.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $21, although most stores charge about $100 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's MMS Drift Cat 7s Ultra Shoes
$36 $45
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's BMW MMS Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 7 to 14
Rakuten · 6 days ago
G.H. Bass Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots
$24
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the G.H. Bass & Co. Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots in Grey for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for any Bass men's leather boots and the best deal today by $37 in any color. Buy Now
Features
- Full-grain leather uppers
- Available in select sizes from 9.5 to 13
iTunes · 3 days ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
LightInTheBox · 1 day ago
Sputnik Flush Mount
$159 $188
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers its Sputnik Flush Mount for $187.67. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops the price to $177.77. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $168.90 before coupon, $158.90 after. Buy Now
Tips
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $3.99 fee.
Features
- remote control
- dimmable
- ambient light
Amazon · 3 days ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 6 days ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
