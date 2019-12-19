Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
eBay · 1 hr ago
S12B Kids' Smart Watch
$10 $13
$1 shipping

That's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Acwholesaler via eBay.
  • Item ships from China and may take up to 5 weeks to arrive.
Features
  • available in Pink or Blue
  • IP67 waterproof
  • camera
  • 2-way calling
  • alarm clock
  • flashlight
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/19/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies eBay
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register