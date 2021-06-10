S SUNLUXY 1080p Mini Plug-In Indoor Security Camera w/ Backup Battery for $20

sponsored
New
tiktech.com · 1 hr ago
$20 $50
free shipping
TikTech offers the S SUNLUXY 1080p Mini Plug-In Indoor Security Camera with Backup Battery for $49.99. Click "get code" then login with Amazon and use the special code provided at Amazon's checkout and be sure to click the coupon on the Amazon page for the extra discount to cut it to $19.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at tiktech.com
Features
- two power modes
- motion detection & two-way audio
- 1920x1080 video resolution
- night vision
- cloud storage
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/21/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2021) w/ Blink Outdoor 2-Camera Kit
$115 w/ Prime $265
free shipping
That's $150 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This discount appears at checkout.
- The 2nd-Generation Amazon Echo Show 5 will be released on June 9.
Features
- The new Amazon Echo Show 5 features a 2MP camera (up from 1MP on the previous generation).
Amazon · 2 days ago
Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Kit
$150 w/ Prime $250
free shipping
That's $30 under our last mention and a low by $100 today. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This discounted price is available for Prime members only.
Features
- 1080p recording
- 2-way audio
- 2-year battery life
- weather-resistant
- infrared night vision
Amazon · 1 day ago
Blink Outdoor Security Camera Kit
$60 w/ Prime $100
free shipping
It's an Early Prime Day deal and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 2-way audio
- up to 1080p recording
- infrared night vision
- up to 2-year battery life
- weather-resistant
- Model: B086DKSYTS
Amazon · 2 days ago
Blink Outdoor Security Camera 5-Pack
$225 w/ Prime $380
free shipping
Prime member get this for the best price we could find by $145. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- each camera uses 2 AA lithium batteries (included)
- motion detection alerts via Blink Home Monitor app
- 2-way audio via app
- night vision
Sign In or Register