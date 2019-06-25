New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$18 $20
free shipping
PulseTV via Rakuten offers the Rust-Oleum NeverWet Liquid Repelling Treatment Spray Kit 3-Pack for $21.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $17.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2 although we saw this for $3 less in March. Buy Now
Features
- covers up to 10 square feet
- protects a variety of surfaces from moisture, damage, and corrosion
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Duck Weatherstrip Seal for Large Gaps 2-Pack
$6
free shipping
That's a savings of $6 off list price
Amazon offers Prime members the Duck Brand Heavy-Duty Weatherstrip Seal for Large Gaps 2-Pack for
Update: The price has dropped to $5.65. It's currently on backorder, but it's still available for purchase.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Rust-Oleum Tub and Tile Refinishing 2-Part Kit
$25 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Rust-Oleum Tub and Tile Refinishing 2-Part Kit for $24.30 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4.
Update: The price has increased to $24.67. Buy Now
Update: The price has increased to $24.67. Buy Now
Features
- acts and looks like porcelain and ceramic
- can apply to ceramic, porcelain or fiberglass
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Gardener's Supply 60" French Door Screen
$49
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $5
Walmart offers the Gardener's Supply Company 60" Reversible French Door Screen for $48.95 with free shipping. (Amazon has it for the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $5. It features a magnetic auto-close.
Walmart · 3 wks ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3pk
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last month's mention, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 14" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Pyle Home Theater Audio Receiver Sound System
$78 $88
free shipping
Today only, ATHQ via Rakuten offers the Pyle Home Theater Audio Receiver Sound System for $87.99. Coupon code "ATH10P" cuts the price to $77.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- Bluetooth
- 2.1 channel audio amp design
- USB flash & SD memory card readers
- 3.5mm input jack
- FM radio with digital LCD display
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Home & Outdoor Items at Rakuten
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off home and outdoor items via coupon code "HOME20". Plus, most items qualify for free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends June 24. Shop Now
Tips
- A maximum discount of $40 applies
- The coupon can only be used once per account within a single transaction (You must be signed in to use it)
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Sign In or Register