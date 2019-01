As one of its daily deals, That Daily Deal offers four pairs of Russell Athletic Men's Low-Cut Tab Socks forwith. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. They fit men's shoe sizes from 6 to 12. Deal ends January 18.Stocking up? Add two 4-packs (eight pairs total) to cart forwith($4.99/pack). Note that the colors will be chosen for you at random.