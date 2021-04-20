New
WowitisCool · 54 mins ago
$13 $40
free shipping
Being prepared for an emergency is priceless, and speaking of prices, this one is the best we could find by $12. Buy Now at WowitisCool
Tips
- Color may vary (Red shown).
Features
- LED flashlight
- 1,000 mAh power bank
- AM/FM and NOAA weather radio
- charge w/ micro USB, solar, or manual hand crank
Details
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Freelicht 60W LED Garage Light 2-Pack
$15 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page coupon to knock 50% off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Silver for this price
Features
- 120° beam angle
- flicker-free
- equivalent to a 300W incandescent bulb
- wide-angle garage lighting design with three 90° adjustable panels
- Model: YOOUS
Amazon · 1 day ago
Homelazy Deformable 80W LED Garage Light 2-Pack
$18 $37
free shipping
Apply coupon code "QSC6HOSL" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Homelazy via Amazon.
Features
- 4 adjustable panels
- E26 base
- 8,000-lumens
- 6,500K daylight
- Model: Kawer03
Amazon · 3 days ago
Fgsdse UV Flashlight 2-Pack
$12 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "OH3BKL3I" for a savings of $48. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold and shipped by JOBO-US via Amazon.
Features
- 100,000+ hour bulb lifespan
- aluminum alloy construction
- IPX 7 waterproof rating
- 3 AAA batteries required for each flashlight (6 AAA batteries included)
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Euyee M4 Pro 2,000-Lumen Headlamp
$24 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "4015CINJ" for a savings of $16, which drops it $3 under our December mention. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Euyee-NMS via Amazon.
Features
- illuminates up to 200 meters
- 5 modes
- magnetic base
- right angle flashlight
- Model: M4-Pro
New
WowitisCool · 48 mins ago
Buzzi Smart WiFi Flood and Water Leak Sensor
$17 $50
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at WowitisCool
Features
- plug & play - no hub required
- alarm & app notification alerts
- 3 AA batteries will last you for over 6 months on standby mode
WowitisCool · 6 days ago
150PSI Cordless Air Compressor
$23 $60
free shipping
Save $37 off the list price. Buy Now at WowitisCool
Features
- built-in 2,000mAh power bank
- LCD digital display
- 4 attachements
WowitisCool · 6 days ago
Alien 2-in-1 Cat Activity Toy
$9.99 $40
free shipping
Keep Fluffy frisky with this 2-in-1 toy (plus, it's $30 under list). Buy Now at WowitisCool
Features
- laser and feather toys
- attaches to furniture leg
