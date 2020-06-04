The physical edition will be released in September, but you can download and keep the digital version of this new album now for whatever you want to pay (donations will go to the Mass Defence Program.) Shop Now
- 11 tracks
- booklet w/ lyrics and photos
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on cameras from $60, home audio from $200, musical instruments from $55, and much more. Shop Now at Adorama
Add weird echoes and massive reverbs to your home recordings with this free effects plug-in. Shop Now
- It comes recommended by the master of supercrushing reverbs, Devin Townsend.
- tempo synced delays, up to 2 seconds
- multiphase delay modulation
- density control
- 8 presets
- VST2 & AAX plug-in formats
Start learning piano at (pia)no cost – access normally costs $17 per month. Shop Now
- you'll get access to Level 1 lessons until September 1, by which point "piano" will hopefully be your "forte"
- that's such a great joke
So you've been wanting to take your guitar effects to a Whole. Other. Level. Get the effects pedal you've been wishing for and save some money, too! Then, have a home concert so all your quarantined neighbors can enjoy the music (or not). Shop Now at Harman Audio
If the budget is tight, but you're looking for new activities for the kids, this is a great free option! Shop Now
- You can download the card templates and print them out for free.
- This is the beta version of the game.
- fill-in-the-blank comedy game
Get this necessity and do some good at the same time; for every mask sold, they'll donate one to an organization in need. Buy Now
- This item will start shipping on 05/25/20.
- Shipping adds $6.99, but you can pre-order two 5-packs for $50 and get free shipping.
- They come in a range of colors (Estate Navy Blue pictured) in adults' and kids' sizes.
- made from antimicrobial-finished scrubs fabric
- reinforced with cotton lining
- washable and reusable
- adjustable ear loops
- individually bagged in antimicrobial-finished fabric
You can use these for Zoom and other video-call backgrounds: Excite your colleagues with the grandeur of Asgard! Go retro with a comic based background! Add some tech savvy mystique into the mix with Tony Starks' lab! Shop Now
NASA offers up a whole host of resources for parents, educators, museums, and curious individuals, in commemoration of Earth Day's 50th anniversary. Shop Now
- educational resources, including Climate Science Resources, Living Landscapes, NASA Wavelength, and NASA Museum Alliance
- visuals, including NASA Earth Day Posters, NASA Earth Observatory, NASA Image and Video Library, and the NASA Eyes on Earth app
- videos, including NASA’s Earth Minute, NASA Explorers: Cryosphere, and NASA’s Frontiers of Climate Science
- "Earth: A Photo Essay" and "Earth at Night" eBooks
Sign In or Register