New
Rugs.com · 19 mins ago
up to extra 50% to 60% off
free shipping
Discounts on a huge variety of styles sitewide including modern, outdoor, Persian, and more. Shop Now at Rugs.com
Details
Comments
-
Published 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Wayfair · 2 days ago
Wayfair Area Rug Clearance
from $23
free shipping w/ $35
Save on area rugs in a range of colors, sizes, and styles. Shop Now at Wayfair
Tips
- Orders over $35 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $4.99.
- Pictured is the Mistana Hillsby 2x3 Oriental Rug for $25.99 ($33 off).
Amazon · 1 day ago
AmazonBasics 6x9-Foot Modern Plush Moroccan Trellis Shag Area Rug
$56 $66
free shipping
That's a $93 savings off list price. (You'd pay at least $127 for either of the other 2 colors in this size. It's a very good price for rug of this size from a major retailer.) Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available at this price in Beige.
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Hexagram 29" x 17" Rubber Door Mat
$10 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "FGKZCUV3" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Stripe or Welcome.
- Sold by Jsecren via Amazon.
Features
- rubber bottom with polypropylene fabric top
- measures 29.5" x 17.7" x 0.25"
eBay · 2 wks ago
Regency Rugs Medallion Persian-Style 3-Piece Area Rug Set
$65 $258
free shipping
That's a savings of $193 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- In several colors (Blue Ivory pictured).
- Sold by Regency Rugs via eBay.
Features
- polypropylene pile
- includes 4x6-foot area rug, 1x4-foot runner, and 1x 2-foot accent rug
Sign In or Register