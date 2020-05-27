Prices start at $12, and run into several thousands of dollars, so you can get a nice rug for next to nothing or save thousands with a rare bargain on an expensive rug during this huge sale. Shop Now at Build.com
- Prices are as marked.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
The next best we could find is $21 at a third party seller.
Update: It's now $13.42. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- rubber backing
- Model: OTH8403-20X59
Save up to 80% off a wide selection of both indoor and outdoor rugs for every space and size, all with free shipping to boot. Shop Now
It's $51 under list price and the lowest we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $29.99. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Beige for this price.
- Shipping adds $4.99, but pad your order to $35 and bag free shipping.
- Measures 26x36"
It's $53 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- weather-resistant materials that resist water, mildew, fading, and stains
- made from recycled bottles
Save on the perfect pieces to refresh any room for your Spring home improvement projects. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping starts at $5.99, but select items or orders of $49 or more bag free shipping; larger items may incur additional fees.
Score deep savings sitewide, with particularly strong discounts on HVAC, kitchen backsplash tiling, lighting, and patio furniture and decor. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping varies by ZIP, although most orders of $49 or more ship for free.
Shop discounted toilets, sinks, vanities, faucets, and more. Shop Now at Build.com
- Some items receive further discounts via coupons noted on their product pages.
- Oversize shipping fees may apply.
Get an 8.47 sq. ft. carton for $58.73, which is $8 less than Lowe's charges., Buy Now at Build.com
- made from porcelain with an unpolished porcelain visual
- can be installed using grout
- Model: F02VELOFO1735
Sign In or Register