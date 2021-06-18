Rugs USA Summer Black Friday Sale at RugsUSA.com: Up to 75% off

New
RugsUSA.com · 1 hr ago
up to 75% off
free shipping
Shop over 3,000 rugs from $17. Shop Now at RugsUSA.com
Tips
- Pictured is the Off White Tribal Moroccan Tassel 2-foot x 3-foot Area Rug for $28.10 ($35 off).
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/24/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Best Buy · 3 days ago
Best Buy Bigger Deal Savings Event
Big discounts on laptops, TVs & smartphones
free shipping w/ $35
Save up to $250 on select gaming laptops, up to $400 on select Samsung Galaxy phones, up to $500 on select big-screen TVs, and many other deals besides. Shop Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free store pickup is available for many items.)
Nordstrom Rack · 3 days ago
Nordstrom Rack Clearance Sale
up to 90% off over 16,500 items
free shipping w/ $89
Save up to 79% off women's sunglasses, up to 83% off men's shirts, up to 85% off men's shorts, up to 88% off dresses, up to 90% off women's shoes, up to 90% off home items, 91% off men's shoes, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
New
Amazon · 1 hr ago
$5 Amazon Credit
free w/ Prime via Alexa sign-up
Gain $5 to splurge on more stuff during Prime day and upcoming sales. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Say the phrase "Alexa, sign me up for Prime" on your Echo device.
- When Alexa asks you if you want to start your new Prime membership, say, "Yes!"
- A $5 credit will be automatically applied to your account shortly after.
- This is a limited time offer.
Features
- Promotional credit expires 30 days after the credit has been added to your Amazon account.
Dick's Sporting Goods · 3 wks ago
Dick's Sporting Goods Clearance Sale
up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $65
Shop and save on a range of outdoor gear, sporting goods, and apparel with men's tops from $9, women's tops from $5, men's shorts from $10, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Tips
- Shipping adds $6.99, but orders $65 or more ship free; otherwise, opt for in store pickup to dodge shipping fees.
Sign In or Register