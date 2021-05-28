RugsUSA Memorial Day Sale at RugsUSA.com: Up to 75% off

New
RugsUSA.com · 1 hr ago
up to 75% off
free shipping
Shop over 3,000 rugs from $20. Shop Now at RugsUSA.com
Tips
- Pictured is the Tribal Moroccan Tassel 8x10-Foot Area Rug for $258.80 ($317 off).
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/2/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
Rugs at Amazon
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ Prime
There are hundreds of sizes, shapes, and styles to save on from popular rug brands like Mohawk, Safavieh, NuLoom, Nourison and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- pictured is the Safavieh Madison Collection Runner from $17.43 ($55 off)
IKEA · 1 mo ago
IKEA Tiphede Rug
4x6' for $9.99, 5x7' for $18
$6 shipping
These are great prices for rugs in these sizes – similar rugs start around $30 elsewhere, saving you at least $12 and as much as $20. Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- Search "20470047" to find the 5x7' option for $17.99.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but curbside pickup may be available.
Ace Hardware · 11 hrs ago
8 " x 12" American Flag
free at Ace Hardware stores
On Saturday May 29, at each participating locations the first 240 customers will receive a free rug. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- You'll see the banner if you scroll down to the middle of the homepage.
Features
- limit 1 per customer
Amazon · 3 days ago
Decomall Bohemian Area Rug
from $12
free shipping
Take 50% off by applying coupon code "50R79Z7F" at checkout. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Blue or Cream.
- 2-feet x 3-feet for $12 after coupon.
- 2.5-feet x 9-feet for $40 after coupon.
- 4-feet x 6-feet (pictured) for $43 after coupon.
- 5-feet x 8-feet for $60 after coupon.
- 8-feet x 10-feet for $110 after coupon.
- Sold by Decomall US via Amazon.
Features
- microfiber polyester
- 1/4" pile
- tip dyed
- Model: TALA
Sign In or Register