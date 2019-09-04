Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Rugged Point Men's Flannel Shirt 4-Pack for $28.49 with free shipping. That's $71 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Charles Tyrwhitt discounts a selection of its Charles Tyrwhitt men's shirts to $35. (Click on "Shirts" in the "Sale" tab to see these deals.) Coupon code "LDAY" drops that to $26.25. Shipping adds $12.95. That's a savings of up to $84. Buy Now
Zity via Amazon offers the Zity Men's Quick-Dry Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Blackgrey&orange pictured) from $18.90. Coupon code "RDXLTWLM" cuts the starting price to $11.34. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Colorblock Soccer Top in several colors (Obsidian Game Royal pictured) for $12 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, outside of the mention below. Buy Now
Lar DrOk via Amazon offers the Lardrok Men's Slimming Girdle Shirt in several colors (White pictured) for $9.99. Coupon code "MJP6UMBQ" drops the price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the best deal we could find, although we saw it for $2 less in June. Buy Now
13 Deals takes up to 90% off a wide range of items during its End of Summer Clearance Sale. Plus, bag a flat $5 shipping rate via coupon code "SUMMER19". (Shipping starts at $2.99, but increases with order total.) Save on apparel, gadgets, snacks, and more. Shop Now
13 Deals offers the Magical Floating Bookshelf for $9.49. Coupon code "FLOAT50" cuts the price to $4.74. With free shipping, that's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Men's Performance Moisture Wicking Anti-Microbial Short Sleeve T-Shirts 6-Pack in Assorted Colors for $19.49 with free shipping. At $3.25 per shirt, that's tied with last week's mention at $70 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
13 Deals offers the Waterpik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $4.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $2.) Buy Now
