Ruffles Cheddar Sour Cream Potato Chips 1-oz. Bag 40-Pack for $13 w/ Prime + Sub & Save

Prime members can clip the 25% off coupon on the product page and check out via Subscribe & Save to drop this to $5 off list. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- made with real cheddar
- gluten-free
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
One bag is never enough, so buy two and save at least $5. Shop Now at Puritan's Pride
- Shipping adds $5.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
That's a low by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- sold by TheNewMall via Amazon
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- low sodium
- non-GMO
- no sugar
- vegan
Save on select variety packs. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- This offer is valid for Prime members only.
- Pictured is the Frito Lay 40-Count Cheesy Mix Variety Pack for $12.58 w/ Prime & Sub & Save ($5 off).
Prime members save 25% in cart. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Available in Mini Variety Pack.
- Salted, Tangy Limon, & Queso flavors
- nine 2-oz. sleeves
Clip the 25% off on page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to save $5. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- 20 1-oz. Original
- 16 1-oz. Harvest Cheddar
- 14 1-oz. Garden Salsa
Clip the on-page 15% off coupon for first Subscribe & Save order and check out with Subscribe & Save to make this the lowest price we've seen by a buck, and a low today by $15. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- roasted in sea salt
Sign In or Register