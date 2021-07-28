Ruff Dawg Indestructible Ball XL Dog Toy for $12
Ruff Dawg Indestructible Ball XL Dog Toy
$12
free shipping w/ $49

It's the best shipped price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Chewy

  • Available in 2.5" for dogs up to 40-lbs. for $10.99.
  • Shipping adds $4.95, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more (that's 4 balls).
  • Why does she love this deal? "Our bully breeds are very powerful chewers. These balls have lasted us years without damage. Tennis balls and other dog balls only last mere minutes. They love these indestructible balls."
  • 3.5"
  • for dogs 40-lbs. and up
  • solid rubber
  • float
  • non-toxic
  • made in the USA
  • lifetime guarantee
