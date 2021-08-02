Rue21 Women's Tie Dye Honeycomb Ruched Back Leggings for $7
Rue21 · 1 hr ago
Rue21 Women's Tie Dye Honeycomb Ruched Back Leggings
$6.97 $19
free shipping w/ $50

That's a saving of $12, a great price for this trending style of leggings, especially from a major retailer, and an even better deal if you are close to, or already at the free shipping threshold. Buy Now at Rue21

  • Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
  • Expires 8/6/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
