Rue21 Women's Lace High Low Dress for $7

That's a savings of $20, and an especially great deal if you are already at, or close to, the free shipping threshold. Buy Now at Rue21
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
-
Expires 8/6/2021
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save $20 off list price. Buy Now at Rue21
- Available in White.
- Spend $50 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
Apply coupon code "BMSM15" for a total of $11 off list. Buy Now at Forever 21
- Available in Small or Medium.
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $5.95.
That's a $29 low. Buy Now at Macy's
- available in Bright Limeade
That's a $55 savings. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Deep Blue in sizes 10, 12, and 16 only
Shop over 770 men's and women's styles including jewelry from $1.91, women's tops, sunglasses, and men's underwear from $3.97, and much more. Shop Now at Rue21
- Rue 21 Men's Medium Wash Faded Moto Skinny Jeans for $9.97 ($37 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95 or orders of $50 or more ship for free.
That's $23 off and a very low price for men's cargo shorts. Buy Now at Rue21
- Available in Gray Camo.
- Spend $50 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
Shop a variety of discounted styles for men and women, including plus sizes. Shop Now at Rue21
- Pictured is the Rue21 Men's Space Jam Graphic Hoodie for $27.99 ($12 off).
- Spend $50 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
That's a saving of $12, a great price for this trending style of leggings, especially from a major retailer, and an even better deal if you are close to, or already at the free shipping threshold. Buy Now at Rue21
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
Sign In or Register